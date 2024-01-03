en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Merton’s Historic Canons House Redevelopment: High Hopes, Harsh Realities

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
Merton’s Historic Canons House Redevelopment: High Hopes, Harsh Realities

The Canons house and grounds in Merton, a historical site with roots tracing back to the medieval period, has recently undergone a monumental transformation. The £4.4 million redevelopment project, funded by the National Lottery and completed on December 31, 2023, aimed to breathe new life into the site, envisioning it as a versatile, vibrant community space. However, the Mitcham Cricket Green Community & Heritage group (MCGCH) has voiced concerns, stating that the project has fallen short of its potential, leaving a trail of unresolved issues in its wake.

Unfulfilled Potential and Lingering Challenges

The MCGCH, an organization deeply involved in monitoring the project, has pointed out a myriad of problems plaguing the redevelopment. These include accessibility difficulties, maintenance shortcomings, landscaping issues, and damage to the site’s meadows due to alleged mismanagement. Despite the restoration of the old buildings, the local community faces obstacles in accessing the new features of the site, such as the basement intended for community use and the onsite cafe.

Merton Council’s Response

In response to the concerns raised, Merton Council, the body overseeing the project, has pledged to rectify the lingering issues. It aims to complete the final aspects of the project, including the establishment of a community exhibition space in the basement and the search for an organization to manage the cafe. The council’s commitment to empowering one of the borough’s poorer areas, initiated with the project’s launch in 2017, appears to be a work in progress.

Awaiting Accountability

Idverde, the company implicated in the destruction of the meadows, has yet to issue a statement. While the Merton Canons redevelopment has undoubtedly brought some benefits to the site and the community, the MCGCH’s disappointment reflects a broader sentiment about the apparent mismanagement of the project. As the dust settles, the local community, the council, and involved organizations must grapple with the outcomes, the unmet expectations, and the path forward.

0
United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aldi UK Donates 1.5 Million Meals During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Extended Closure of North Town Bridge in Taunton for Refurbishment Works

By Saboor Bayat

Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Storm Henk's Wrath: Loughborough Grapples with Unprecedented Flooding

By Ebenezer Mensah

Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and ...
@Business · 5 mins
Significant Moves in the Hotel Industry: Acquisitions, Extensions and ...
heart comment 0
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine’s Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes

By Mahnoor Jehangir

HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale

By BNN Correspondents

Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Net Asset Value

By Salman Akhtar

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Net Asset Value
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation

By Salman Khan

Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
Latest Headlines
World News
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
28 seconds
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
33 seconds
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
39 seconds
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
50 seconds
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
2 mins
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
2 mins
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
3 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
3 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
4 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
33 seconds
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
15 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app