Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024: Celebrating the Unsung Heroes

In a world where unsung heroes often go unnoticed, the Merseyside Woman of the Year (MWOTY) awards stand as a beacon of recognition. The awards honor women and non-binary individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities, sectors, or fields, often without seeking recognition. The MWOTY Movement, under the stewardship of the founding director Ellie Kerr, has gained momentum since its initiation in 2010, creating a supportive network designed to uplift and empower.

Ellie Kerr: The Pioneer Behind the Movement

Ellie Kerr, the inaugural ‘Woman of the Year,’ has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of the awards. Under her leadership, the awards have not only increased in popularity but have also fostered a supportive network known as the ‘MWOTY Movement’. This network aims to provide women with the essential resources they need to succeed: access to a network, information, funding, and, most importantly, self-confidence.

A Movement Not a Moment

The MWOTY celebrates the ongoing impact of the awardees and their initiatives, emphasizing that it is a ‘movement not a moment.’ The nomination process is inclusive, open to anyone who identifies as a woman or non-binary, and encompasses multiple categories. The Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024 will be chosen through a combination of a public vote and evaluation by the judging panel, each contributing 50% to the final score.

Key Dates and Partnerships

The deadline to submit nominations is April 2, and the awards ceremony will take place on June 28 at the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool City Centre. FPC, a leading firm, is the headline sponsor for the event, underlining the corporate world’s commitment to supporting equality and empowerment. Furthermore, assistance is available for those who may have difficulties with the online nomination process due to disability or other reasons, ensuring an equitable process for all.