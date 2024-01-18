en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024: Celebrating the Unsung Heroes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024: Celebrating the Unsung Heroes

In a world where unsung heroes often go unnoticed, the Merseyside Woman of the Year (MWOTY) awards stand as a beacon of recognition. The awards honor women and non-binary individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities, sectors, or fields, often without seeking recognition. The MWOTY Movement, under the stewardship of the founding director Ellie Kerr, has gained momentum since its initiation in 2010, creating a supportive network designed to uplift and empower.

Ellie Kerr: The Pioneer Behind the Movement

Ellie Kerr, the inaugural ‘Woman of the Year,’ has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of the awards. Under her leadership, the awards have not only increased in popularity but have also fostered a supportive network known as the ‘MWOTY Movement’. This network aims to provide women with the essential resources they need to succeed: access to a network, information, funding, and, most importantly, self-confidence.

A Movement Not a Moment

The MWOTY celebrates the ongoing impact of the awardees and their initiatives, emphasizing that it is a ‘movement not a moment.’ The nomination process is inclusive, open to anyone who identifies as a woman or non-binary, and encompasses multiple categories. The Merseyside Woman of the Year 2024 will be chosen through a combination of a public vote and evaluation by the judging panel, each contributing 50% to the final score.

Key Dates and Partnerships

The deadline to submit nominations is April 2, and the awards ceremony will take place on June 28 at the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool City Centre. FPC, a leading firm, is the headline sponsor for the event, underlining the corporate world’s commitment to supporting equality and empowerment. Furthermore, assistance is available for those who may have difficulties with the online nomination process due to disability or other reasons, ensuring an equitable process for all.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
24 mins ago
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
On a recent episode of HBO’s “Real Time,” writer Andrew Sullivan expressed his criticisms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. He suggested that these initiatives are not fostering the intended opportunities but are instead promoting systemic discrimination based on race and sex. DEI Programs: A Tool of Discrimination? Sullivan argued that significant strides towards
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Actor Kunle Remi and Bride Tiwi: A Wedding Celebration Marked by Elegance and Joy
34 mins ago
Actor Kunle Remi and Bride Tiwi: A Wedding Celebration Marked by Elegance and Joy
New Brunswick Premier's Cross-Country Fundraising Sparks Controversy
44 mins ago
New Brunswick Premier's Cross-Country Fundraising Sparks Controversy
Saint Lucia's Apiculture Project: A Success Story of Rehabilitation and Skill Development
33 mins ago
Saint Lucia's Apiculture Project: A Success Story of Rehabilitation and Skill Development
Banking Industry Unites in Grief: Lagos Honors Late Media Head Abdul Kolawole Imoyo
33 mins ago
Banking Industry Unites in Grief: Lagos Honors Late Media Head Abdul Kolawole Imoyo
Cultural Development Foundation Shines in 2023 Blaze-in-Blue Challenge
34 mins ago
Cultural Development Foundation Shines in 2023 Blaze-in-Blue Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
3 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
3 mins
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
3 mins
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
3 mins
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
4 mins
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
4 mins
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
4 mins
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
4 mins
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
4 mins
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app