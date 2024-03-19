Merseyside PC Dismissed for Ignoring Ex-Girlfriend's Cocaine Use, Added to Barred List

A Merseyside Police constable, Ellie Butlin, has been dismissed after failing to act upon witnessing her ex-girlfriend consuming cocaine, marking a significant breach of professional standards. The incident, which occurred while Butlin was off-duty in North Wales, led to her resignation ahead of a misconduct hearing, resulting in her addition to the College of Policing barred list.

Background of the Incident

The misconduct came to light when a local North Wales officer approached the car Butlin was in, following reports of drug use. Despite being confronted, Butlin denied involvement, claiming she "had not done anything". Investigations revealed that Butlin had observed her former partner snorting what appeared to be cocaine and also showed her inhaling from a balloon, believed to contain helium. Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, upon reviewing the case, identified Butlin's failure to report the criminal activity, citing a lack of integrity.

Implications of Butlin's Actions

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy chaired the accelerated hearing, concluding that Butlin's actions constituted gross misconduct. By lying to the North Wales Police officer and allowing illegal drug use to occur without intervention, Butlin was found to have breached standards of honesty, integrity, and discreditable conduct. The decision to dismiss her without notice underscores the gravity of her breaches and their incompatibility with policing standards.

Reactions and Aftermath

Following the hearing, Det. Supt. Cheryl Rhodes of Merseyside Police's Professional Standards Department emphasized the expectation for police officers to act exemplarily at all times and to report illegal activities. Butlin's dismissal and subsequent addition to the barred list prevent her from holding any policing role in the UK, reflecting the stringent measures taken to maintain public trust in law enforcement. The case reiterates the importance of integrity and accountability within the police force.

The case of Ellie Butlin serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of failing to uphold the professional standards expected of law enforcement officers. It highlights the critical importance of integrity and the role of internal disciplinary actions in maintaining public confidence in the police. As the police force moves forward, this incident underscores the ongoing commitment to ethical conduct and accountability at all levels of law enforcement.