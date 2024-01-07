Merkur Slots Ltd Proposes 24-hour Gaming Center in Ayr Town Center

In an effort to invigorate the local economy of Ayr town center, Merkur Slots Ltd, a subsidiary of the international Gauselmann Group, has announced plans to transform a former café at 244-246 High Street into a 24-hour adult gaming center (AGC). The company’s proposal, which is currently under review by South Ayrshire Council, includes minor external renovations, primarily concentrated on the storefront.

Revitalizing Ayr Town Center

The once bustling High Street café has been vacant for some time, its dormant state offering little in terms of economic activity or vibrancy. Merkur Slots Ltd aims to change this narrative by introducing an AGC that will operate around the clock. According to the company’s supporting statement, the gaming center will not significantly impact the local night-time economy negatively. Instead, it is projected to breathe life into the area, filling an unoccupied space and stimulating economic activity.

Proposed Plan Awaits Approval

The proposal has been submitted and is currently listed as ‘pending consideration’ on South Ayrshire Council’s online planning portal. It seeks full planning permission for the change of use of the vacant site, a critical step in the transformation process. The council’s decision, expected to be handed down in mid-February, will determine the future of High Street and the potential impact of the gaming center on the economic mix within Ayr.

Boosting Economic Activity

The proposed AGC, if approved, will stand as an emblem of the area’s resilience and adaptability. It’s a testament to the innovative strategies being employed to counter economic stagnation and revitalize the town. The Gauselmann Group, through its subsidiary Merkur Slots Ltd, is positioning itself as a key player in this process. Their investment in the AGC signifies a vote of confidence in Ayr’s potential for growth and economic revitalization.