Meridian Audio's Intelli-Q: Revolutionizing EV Sound Quality Amid Unique Challenges

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more prevalent, the challenge of maintaining high-quality sound inside the cabin has grown. UK-based Meridian Audio, known for its collaborations with automotive giants like Land Rover, Jaguar, and Kia, has developed a solution: Intelli-Q, a digital processing suite tailored to address the acoustic challenges posed by EVs. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the unpredictable and higher frequency noise of EVs demands innovative approaches to achieve crystal-clear sound quality.

Understanding the Acoustic Challenge

Meridian's engineers have identified that the quality of sound in a car is influenced not just by volume but by the detail and characteristics of the audio. ICE vehicles produce a predictable sound structure that can be managed with noise cancellation technology, effectively masking other background noises. However, the random and higher frequency sounds of an EV complicate this environment, making traditional noise cancellation techniques less effective. Intelli-Q's suite of customized digital signal processing (DSP) technologies steps in to tackle these issues head-on.

Intelli-Q: A Digital Solution

Intelli-Q leverages real-time data from the car's communications bus to adjust audio settings dynamically, considering factors such as the number and position of open windows, climate control settings, and passenger count. This adaptive approach allows for the modulation of low- and mid-range sounds to counteract increases in background noise, ensuring a consistently high-quality audio experience regardless of driving conditions. By focusing on the quality rather than the volume of sound, Meridian's technology promises to deliver superior audio experiences in EVs.

Looking towards the future, Meridian is also developing vibrohaptic seats, expected to be introduced in cars by 2025. These seats represent a significant advancement over current models found in gaming or cinema settings, offering an immersive sound experience that complements the auditory enhancements provided by Intelli-Q. This innovation underscores Meridian's commitment to pushing the boundaries of in-car entertainment in the electric vehicle era.