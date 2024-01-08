en English
Business

Menai Suspension Bridge Repair Costs Deeply Impact UK Highways A55 Ltd’s Financials

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
UK Highways A55 Ltd, the custodian of the Menai Suspension Bridge, is grappling with financial strain as repair costs mount. In the fiscal year ending March 2023, the firm earmarked £7.19 million for emergency repairs. This included a hefty £5.073 million bill for autumn works following the bridge’s closure in October 2022 due to structural issues. Consequently, the company recorded a post-tax loss of £1.31 million, its first since 2012.

Profitability Amid Losses

Despite the loss, the company remains profitable overall, having accrued a substantial £42.26 million in profits since 1998. This was the year it won the contract to build and operate the A55 extension to Holyhead in Anglesey. In the last year, traffic on the A55 increased, racking up a significant £19.85 million in ‘shadow toll’ payments from the Welsh Government. This brings the total toll revenue to £331.1 million since 1999.

The Burden on Taxpayers

The total cost to taxpayers, projected to exceed £400 million by 2028, is four times the original £101 million construction cost. This excessive expenditure has drawn criticism, largely due to the PFI contract agreed upon by the previous UK Labour Government. In addition, the company undertook a £109 million loan for the Anglesey dual-carriageway, set to be repaid by December 2023, suggesting a potential return to profitability.

Future Financial Outlook

However, unforeseen maintenance costs could mar this outlook. For instance, the company spent a staggering £18.92 million on pavement repairs over the span of 11 years. The directors have allocated £9.39 million for major maintenance during the current year. This includes works on the Grade I-listed Menai Suspension Bridge, with completion slated for March 2025.

Despite the financial hiccups, UK Highways A55 Ltd reports a satisfying safety performance and has received few penalty points for substandard work. The company is a subsidiary of the London-based Equitix Fund V LP.

Business United Kingdom
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

