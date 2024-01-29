Memorial Bench Honors Beloved Barber Brian Swarray in Leeds

In the heart of Potternewton Park, Leeds, a memorial bench now stands as a tribute to the late Brian Swarray, warmly remembered as Barber B. A beloved figure in his community, Swarray crafted a successful career as a barber, his imaginative hair designs attracting clients as distinguished as boxers Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams. His life was tragically cut short in September 2023, after a two-year battle with a brain tumor, at the age of 50.

From Humble Beginnings to Piranha Hair Studio

Swarray's journey to success was as remarkable as the man himself. His career took flight when he found a pair of clippers in a skip. With this serendipitous find, he honed his craft and eventually established the famous Piranha Hair Studio in Leeds. The studio not only became a hotspot for style enthusiasts but also served as a testament to Swarray's dedication and talent.

A Community Mourns and Remembers

Swarray's passing left a void in the hearts of his family and community. His family, however, chose to commemorate his life and influence by installing a memorial bench in his honor. This initiative, funded by generous community donations, serves as both a tribute to Swarray and a gift to the community. The bench overlooks the park where Swarray played as a child and exercised as an adult, a site imbued with his fond memories.

A Seat of Love and Remembrance

The bronze plaque on the bench invites park visitors to 'sit down here and feel the love.' This poignant message encapsulates the essence of Swarray's personality - warm, inviting, and full of love. As his family and community mourn his loss, the bench offers a place for reflection and remembrance, and to feel Swarray's enduring presence.