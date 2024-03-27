Mel B Questions Geri Halliwell's Age, Teases Spice Girls Reunion; Not at Glastonbury

Mel B has stirred the pot once again with her latest revelation about former bandmate Geri Halliwell, questioning Geri's true age and hinting at a much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion, albeit not at Glastonbury. In a candid podcast interview, Mel B expressed disbelief at Geri Halliwell's age, suggesting that the Ginger Spice has been fibbing about her birth year for quite some time. Despite their close relationship and years of touring together, Mel admits to never having seen Geri's passport, casting doubt on her public age.

Age Controversy Unravels

During her chat on Olivia Attwood's podcast 'So Wrong It’s Right', Mel B opened up about her skepticism regarding Geri Halliwell's age. Despite Halliwell's public celebration of her 50th birthday, Mel B remains unconvinced, pointing out that Geri has always been secretive about her actual age. This revelation has sparked curiosity and amusement among fans, with many wondering about the true age of the iconic Ginger Spice.

Spice Girls Reunion Teased

Apart from the age-related bombshell, Mel B shared exciting news about a potential Spice Girls reunion. While she debunked rumors of the group performing at Glastonbury, she assured fans that a reunion is definitely in the works. This announcement comes amidst previous speculations and desires expressed by fans worldwide for another Spice Girls tour, following their last UK tour in 2019 without Victoria Beckham. Mel B’s optimism about the group's future endeavors has reignited hope for their return to the stage.

Geri's Celebrations and Podcast Success

In December 2022, Geri Halliwell was seen enjoying a belated 50th birthday celebration, dancing to Spice Girls hits with her bandmates. The delay was due to respect for the late Queen's passing, showcasing the group's enduring friendship and solidarity. Meanwhile, Olivia Attwood's podcast, featuring Mel B's revelations, has soared in popularity, securing a top spot in podcast charts and highlighting the public's enduring interest in the Spice Girls' dynamics and future plans.

As fans digest Mel B's intriguing comments about Geri Halliwell's age and the hinted Spice Girls reunion, the anticipation for the iconic group's next move grows. While the truth about Geri's age remains a playful mystery, the prospect of the Spice Girls coming together once again dominates fan discussions, promising a future filled with nostalgia, music, and perhaps, a few more surprises.