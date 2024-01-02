en English
Society

Meghan Markle Alleges Unequal Treatment within Royal Family, Seeks Meeting with King Charles

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has allegedly penned a letter to King Charles expressing discontentment over the disparities in treatment within the British monarchy. The Duchess, along with her husband Prince Harry, feels that they have been put under a different set of rules compared to other members of the royal family, particularly Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, popularly known as ‘Fergie.’

Double Standards within the Royal Family

Royal expert Neil Sean disclosed on his YouTube channel that Markle is particularly vexed by Ferguson’s liberty to appear on television shows such as ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women.’ Using her title ‘Duchess of York,’ Ferguson is able to promote her books and possibly engage in advertisements, while still being linked to the royal family. This perceived double standard has given rise to Markle’s frustration, as she and Harry were apparently restricted from similar engagements prior to their decision to step back from their royal duties.

(Read Also: Wings Clipped for Tower of London’s Mischievous Ravens)

Seeking Clarification from King Charles

In her letter to King Charles, Meghan Markle has reportedly requested a one-on-one meeting to discuss these issues. She seeks clarity on the different rules she had to adhere to as a royal, compared to other family members. The Duchess desires answers from the King, hoping to shed light on the perceived inconsistencies within the Royal Family.

(Read Also: Howard University’s All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympic Glory)

Future Plans: A Return to Acting and More

Amidst these developments, reports suggest that Meghan is keen on resuming her acting career. The Duchess is rumored to have exciting projects as part of her and Harry’s Netflix deal. Further fueling speculation are rumors of a potential memoir from Markle that could provide an unprecedented look into her life, including her time with the Royal Family. Meanwhile, it is reported that Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, is planning to release a tell-all book that may reveal some of Harry and Meghan’s secrets.

Society United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

