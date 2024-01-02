Meghan Markle Alleges Unequal Treatment within Royal Family, Seeks Meeting with King Charles

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has allegedly penned a letter to King Charles expressing discontentment over the disparities in treatment within the British monarchy. The Duchess, along with her husband Prince Harry, feels that they have been put under a different set of rules compared to other members of the royal family, particularly Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, popularly known as ‘Fergie.’

Double Standards within the Royal Family

Royal expert Neil Sean disclosed on his YouTube channel that Markle is particularly vexed by Ferguson’s liberty to appear on television shows such as ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women.’ Using her title ‘Duchess of York,’ Ferguson is able to promote her books and possibly engage in advertisements, while still being linked to the royal family. This perceived double standard has given rise to Markle’s frustration, as she and Harry were apparently restricted from similar engagements prior to their decision to step back from their royal duties.

Seeking Clarification from King Charles

In her letter to King Charles, Meghan Markle has reportedly requested a one-on-one meeting to discuss these issues. She seeks clarity on the different rules she had to adhere to as a royal, compared to other family members. The Duchess desires answers from the King, hoping to shed light on the perceived inconsistencies within the Royal Family.

Future Plans: A Return to Acting and More

Amidst these developments, reports suggest that Meghan is keen on resuming her acting career. The Duchess is rumored to have exciting projects as part of her and Harry’s Netflix deal. Further fueling speculation are rumors of a potential memoir from Markle that could provide an unprecedented look into her life, including her time with the Royal Family. Meanwhile, it is reported that Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, is planning to release a tell-all book that may reveal some of Harry and Meghan’s secrets.

