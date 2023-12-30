Meet the Globetrotting Mom Who Has Traveled to Over 100 Countries on a Budget

Meet the extraordinary Sandie Harrison, a mother of four from Rugby, Warwickshire, who has turned her passion for travel into a whirlwind adventure of exploring over 100 countries. The 48-year-old recruitment professional has built a life of globetrotting, one mini break at a time, often on a shoestring budget.

The Art of Juggling Work and World Travel

Despite her demanding job, Sandie masterfully coordinates her travels to minimize time off work. Her meticulously planned excursions often take place during weekends, immediately after work hours, and can last from a single day to long weekends. Her journeys have led her to the footprints of iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China.

Traveling Economically: A Masterclass

What’s particularly noteworthy about Sandie’s travels is how economically she manages them. She undertook eight trips in one year, costing a total of £2,974, and ten trips the previous year that amounted to £3,475. Through careful planning and budgeting, Sandie demonstrates that world travel is within reach for those willing to embrace smart and economical tactics.

Harrington Travel: Enabling Others to Explore the World

Not content with just exploring the world on her own, Sandie has channelled her love for travel and budgeting acumen into a business venture, Harrington Travel. As a travel agent, she uses her tried-and-tested travel strategies to help others experience the thrill of exploration without breaking the bank. Additionally, she maintains a holiday fund with friends, with each contributing monthly to take advantage of spur-of-the-moment deals.

A Lifetime of Travel: From a School Skiing Trip to Global Exploration

Sandie’s travel story began at age 13, when she worked multiple jobs to fund a school skiing trip. Since then, she has maintained a packed suitcase, always ready for her next adventure, and a preference for airports close to her destinations. Her journey epitomizes her belief in the attainability of world travel through smart planning and budgeting, a belief that she now shares with others through her travel agency.