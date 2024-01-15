en English
Business

Media Industry News: Key Appointments at Ricochet, SBS, and CBC/Radio-Canada

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Media Industry News: Key Appointments at Ricochet, SBS, and CBC/Radio-Canada

In a significant shift in the media industry landscape, Damon Pattison has been appointed as the new Creative Director of Ricochet, the production company renowned for hit series such as The Repair Shop. Pattison will report to Managing Director Joanna Ball, and his duties will include developing and pitching new commissions spanning diverse genres for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed firm.

Pattison’s Extensive Experience

The newly appointed Creative Director is no stranger to the media industry. Pattison steps into the role vacated by Katy Thorogood, carrying with him a wealth of industry experience. He has previously helmed the UK production division of Banijay-backed Beyond, worked at BBC Studios and Keo Films, and was the founder of Lucky Day Productions in 2007, which was subsequently sold to Zodiak Media Group.

Ricochet’s Popular Productions

In addition to The Repair Shop, Ricochet is the powerhouse behind other popular series such as Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped and Discovery’s Woodland Workshop. Joanna Ball, Ricochet’s Managing Director, lauded Pattison’s experience, vibrancy, and creativity as fitting attributes for the Creative Director position.

Other Media Industry Movements

Meanwhile, in other media industry movements, Nakul Legha, Netflix Australia’s creative executive, has exited the streaming giant to join the Australian broadcaster SBS. At SBS, Legha will join the scripted commissioning team, where he will develop and produce original content while also contributing to a digital series initiative. He was instrumental in overseeing projects such as Boy Swallows Universe and Wellmania during his tenure at Netflix, where he also led local film and TV licensing and co-productions. Julie Eckersly, SBS’s scripted boss, praised Legha’s passion for Australian storytelling and his dedication to promoting diverse voices for a global audience.

Lastly, CBC/Radio-Canada, the Canadian national public broadcaster, has announced the appointment of Dany Meloul as Executive Vice President of French Services. Meloul, who has been acting in this capacity since October 2023, will now officially oversee all French language operations at the broadcaster. She boasts a comprehensive background, having served as General Manager, Television, since October 2019, and held senior positions at Bell Media and Astral TV channels.

Business United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

