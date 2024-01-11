Medals of Heroic Officer Who Saved Young Winston Churchill Auctioned for £10,000

In a compelling piece of history, the medals of Lieutenant Victor Hughes, a British Army officer who laid down his life to shield a young Winston Churchill from certain peril during the 1897 Malakand Rising in India, have fetched £10,000 at an auction. This act, occurring more than a century ago, not only highlights the valor of a soldier but also underscores a pivotal moment that may have changed the course of the 20th century.

The Incident: A Turning Point in History

On September 16, 1897, Lt. Hughes led a rearguard action to secure the life of Churchill, who was then a 22-year-old war correspondent, from being slain by Pathan tribesmen. The confrontation transpired at Shahi Tangi in the Mamund Valley, a location fraught with danger and hostility. Amid this life-threatening situation, Lt. Hughes was gravely wounded, offering Churchill a chance to escape and neutralize the attacking tribesman.

Victor Hughes: A Hero’s Sacrifice

At the young age of 31, Lt. Hughes made the ultimate sacrifice, his bravery immortalized in a memorial tablet honoring his courage during the action against the Mamunds. His gallant act not only saved Churchill but also potentially altered the trajectory of the 20th century, given Churchill's later instrumental role as a significant war leader.

Auctioned Medals: A Testament to Valor

The medals, a tangible testament to Lt. Hughes's sacrifice, were sold at Noonans, a prominent London-based auction house. Remarkably, these medals had previously been purchased for a mere 3 shillings and 10 pence in 1955 by a private collector who later decided to sell them. This sale underscores not just a crucial moment in Churchill's life but also the enduring legacy of Lt. Hughes, whose valor continues to echo through the annals of history.