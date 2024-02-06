McLaren Living to Pioneer Minster Quarter Development in Reading

McLaren Living, a renowned developer, has been selected to spearhead the ambitious Minster Quarter project in Reading's town centre. The £240m development is expected to modernize the area, formerly the location of the council's civic centre, and is a crucial element of Reading Borough Council's (RBC) long-term revitalization strategy.

A New Chapter for Reading

The Minster Quarter project entails the construction of over 600 new homes, a 100-bed hotel, and 20,000 square feet of commercial space. This step marks a significant transformation for the site, which has been repurposed following the civic centre's demolition in 2016. In its place, paved walkways and community gardens currently provide solace to the locals. With the announcement of McLaren Living's involvement, the region is bracing for another exciting phase of urban renewal.

Boosting Local Economy

The Minster Quarter project, along with McLaren Living's concurrent development of more than 600 homes at the Broad Street Mall, is set to significantly contribute to the local economy. Both projects, pending planning approval, are poised to generate a wealth of skills, jobs, and training opportunities for Reading's community. However, it's important to note that no applications have been submitted yet.

Affordable Housing: A Point of Contention

Despite the project's promising outlook, the proposed percentage of affordable housing within the Minster Quarter has sparked debate. Councillor Rob White is advocating for a 50% allocation, while council leader Jason Brock suggests a policy-compliant level of 30% is more feasible. The final decision on this matter will have a significant impact on the project's direction and its potential to cater to a broader demographic.

In conclusion, Reading's future landscape is set to undergo a significant transformation, courtesy of McLaren Living's expertise. The expected outcomes from the Minster Quarter and Broad Street Mall projects are not only confined to physical infrastructures but also extend to community benefits in the form of opportunities and growth.