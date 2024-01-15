en English
Mayors’ DJ Battle: A Fundraiser Against Homelessness

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
On Friday, February 2, the well-known and respected Mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram will come together for a third DJ Battle at Camp and Furnace, Liverpool. This isn’t just any battle; it’s a friendly competition with a cause, raising funds to combat homelessness and rough sleeping in Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester.

Music for a Cause

What started as an online clash during the pandemic metamorphosed into a live, award-winning event. Last year’s DJ Battle, held in Manchester, raised a significant £25,000 and won the ‘Leading Live Event of the Year’ at the 2023 This is Manchester Awards. This year, they aim to replicate the success in Liverpool.

Star-Studded Lineup

The upcoming event promises an array of performances from renowned artists like former Corrie actress Sally Lindsay, M-People’s Heather Small, and BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake. The stage will also see Liverpool talents such as Rebecca Ferguson, Peter Hooton, and John Barnes, adding local flavor to the event.

Addressing Homelessness

The proceeds will directly benefit charities in Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester, supporting initiatives to eradicate homelessness and rough sleeping. Notably, the funds will aid the ‘A Bed Every Night’ campaign, which has already assisted nearly 6,000 individuals since its inception in 2017. The mayors envision a society where homelessness has no place, using music and friendly rivalry to unite people behind this message. The event is part of a broader effort to address homelessness, especially amid the current financial crisis affecting communities. The Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity and the Community Foundations for Lancashire and Merseyside are collaborating for this noble cause.

Early-bird tickets for this event are currently available, encouraging individuals and groups to participate and support this heartening initiative.

United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

