Mayflower Primary School Leads in ‘Parent Power 2023: Best UK Schools Guide’

The Times and Sunday Times’ ‘Parent Power 2023: best UK schools guide and league table’ has recently been released, featuring the top 175 state primary schools in London. The top spot was taken by Mayflower Primary School in Poplar, which not only emerged as the leading state primary school in Greater London but also ranked number one on a national level. This school had previously been awarded the title of The Sunday Times State Primary School of the Year 2020.

Factors Contributing to Mayflower Primary School’s Success

The Times acknowledged Mayflower Primary School’s unique approach to homework and ability streaming as key factors contributing to its success. This triumph is particularly noteworthy given the school’s location in one of London’s most impoverished boroughs. Along with Mayflower Primary, other schools that made their way into the top ten include St Antony’s Catholic Primary School in Forest Gate, Hampden Gurney Church of England Primary School in Marylebone, and Fox Primary School in Kensington.

Inclusion of ‘Inadequate’ Schools

Interestingly, the list also includes schools that have been rated as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted, providing a comprehensive overview of the performance of London’s primary schools. The ‘Parent Power 2023: best UK schools guide and league table’ aims to help parents in London make informed decisions when choosing the right primary school for their children.

Outstanding Schools in Brent

On a related note, seven out of 79 primary schools in Brent have received an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted. These schools include Mitchell Brook Primary School, East Lane Primary School, St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Primary School, St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School, Wykeham Primary School, Mount Stewart Junior School, and Byron Court Primary School. Each school has been praised for their high-quality teaching, exemplary behavior of students, and positive attitudes towards learning, providing a safe and nurturing environment for students to excel in both academic and personal skills.