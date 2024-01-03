en English
Fashion

Maybelline Revives Colored Mascara Trend with Vibrant New Shades

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Maybelline, a leading cosmetics brand, has introduced three captivating shades to its beloved Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara range. In a move predicted to resurrect the vibrant aesthetics of the 80s and 90s, the brand’s Pink Air, Blue Mist, and Burgundy Haze mascaras are anticipated to set the trend in 2024. The original black version of this mascara, debuted in 2021, became a viral sensation on TikTok, lauded for its remarkable lash-enhancing effects.

Colorful Resurgence: An Old Trend in New Light

Colored mascaras are not a novel concept, but their popularity has waxed and waned over the years. While some makeup enthusiasts swear by the traditional black or brown, others yearn for a dash of color to elevate their style. With the introduction of these new shades, Maybelline seeks to rekindle this past trend, aiming to lead the charge in the world of makeup fashion.

More than Just Color: Key Features of the New Shades

The new shades are not simply a color variation of the original mascara; they are designed to complement specific eye colors. Maintaining the brand’s signature formula infused with bamboo extract and fibers, they offer the same lash-enhancing effects that made the original Sky High Mascara a hit. The unique Flex Tower brush ensures an even application, volumizing and extending every single lash.

Reception and Availability: The Verdict so Far

Initial reviews on the Maybelline website have been largely positive, with users praising the mascaras for their distinctive looks and effectiveness. Despite the contentious nature of colored mascaras, the popularity of the Sky High formula may sway many to try these new shades. The mascaras are available for purchase at Boots and Superdrug in the UK, priced at 12.99.

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

