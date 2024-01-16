Maximizing Potential: The Power of Internal Development in Peak Hiring Season

The turn of the calendar to January often signals a time of reconsideration for employees and employers alike. As peak hiring season kicks into high gear, it's not just about hunting for fresh talent but also about nurturing existing employees for new roles. This approach is increasingly being adopted by major companies like Microsoft and Unilever who see internal development as the key to building a robust workforce.

Internal Development: An Emerging Trend

Global HR expert Josh Bersin in conversation with Isabel Berwick, shed light on the advantages of internal development. According to Bersin, companies that prioritize nurturing their own talent, rather than seeking external candidates, stand to gain on multiple fronts. Not only does this approach foster employee growth, but it also allows employers to fill roles with individuals who already understand the company culture and processes.

Benefits of Internal Recruitment

The benefits of promoting existing talent within an organization are manifold. It leads to cost and time savings, improved employee retention, cultural preservation, and streamlined onboarding. By investing in their existing workforce, companies can foster loyalty, reduce hiring costs, and ensure a seamless transition for employees familiar with the company's operations.

Preparing for Internal Promotions

However, it's not just about the employers. Employees too have a role to play. FT's deputy work and careers editor Bethan Staton offers insights on how employees can prepare themselves to secure significant internal promotions. While this might seem like a daunting task, with the right mindset and strategy, employees can position themselves as strong candidates for internal promotions.

As hiring dynamics continue to evolve, so does the job market. A recent surge in jobseekers in the UK suggests that employers are scaling back on hiring. However, this shouldn't deter employees from seeking growth opportunities within their current organizations. After all, as Bersin and Berwick's discussion emphasizes, internal development is an approach that benefits both employers and employees alike.