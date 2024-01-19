Mauritius Benefits from AfDB-UK Clean Energy Initiative

In a groundbreaking partnership, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the United Kingdom have pooled resources to bolster Mauritius's clean energy transition, with a particular focus on integrating renewable energy into its national power system. This strategic alliance has been facilitated by the selection of the Gas Insulated Switchgear Substations Project in Mauritius as a beneficiary under the Room to Run Sovereign transaction (R2RS).

Unlocking Climate Finance for Africa

The R2RS, unveiled at COP26, represents a novel balance sheet optimization transaction, backed by a $2 billion guarantee from the UK Government and City of London insurers. This financial instrument allows the Bank to increase its lending capacity for climate-related projects. In this context, the project in Mauritius, which received approval in July 2023, has been allocated $110 million for its climate mitigation component.

Boosting Renewable Energy Integration

The project's primary objective is to enhance the reliability of the national grid and facilitate the incorporation of renewable energy sources. The bold ambition is to achieve a 60% share of renewable energy in Mauritius's electricity generation mix by 2030. The endeavour is expected to enable the development and connection of 133 MW of solar PV to the grid, through the construction of new substations and the refurbishment of existing ones.

Scaling Up Climate Finance

The Mauritius project is the sixth to benefit from R2RS since its inception in 2022, following similar initiatives in Egypt and Senegal. It stands as a testament to AfDB's commitment to escalating climate finance and the UK's dedication to aiding Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Mauritius in their climate transition. This concerted effort aligns perfectly with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), propelling the shared vision for a more sustainable and resilient future.