Matthew Bridger Receives Points of Light Award for Philanthropic Efforts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Matthew Bridger Receives Points of Light Award for Philanthropic Efforts

In a tribute to community service and volunteerism, Matthew Bridger, a 23-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent, has been recognized with a Points of Light award by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Bridger’s remarkable efforts towards bettering society are reflective in the charities he founded, catering to the needs of young people and the homeless, along with his establishment of The Bridger Foundation.

A Devoted Philanthropist

Bridger’s philanthropic journey is marked by his commitment to societal improvement. His contributions are channeled through his charity work, primarily focusing on supporting vulnerable groups within his community. His dedication to the cause is made apparent by the two charities he founded. One of these charities is dedicated to helping young people, while the other extends its support to the homeless.

The Bridger Foundation: A Beacon of Support

In addition to these charities, Bridger took a step further by establishing The Bridger Foundation. This foundation is devoted to providing financial grants to local charities, thereby fostering a supportive network for smaller organizations striving to make a difference. The foundation also offers mental health support, highlighting Bridger’s commitment to addressing a broad spectrum of societal issues.

Recognition for Exceptional Contributions

The Points of Light award, bestowed upon Bridger by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, underscores the impact of his philanthropic endeavors. This recognition not only commends Bridger’s dedication to community service and volunteering but also inspires others to follow in his footsteps. It is a testament to how individual efforts can significantly impact society, driving positive change and fostering a culture of compassion and support.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

