Matt Hancock Criticizes Inequities in SEND Diagnosis System

Former Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP, Matt Hancock has voiced criticism of the current disparities in the diagnosis system for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). During a parliamentary debate, Hancock pointed out the inequality brought about by diagnostic fees which can reach up to 600. He shed light on the uneven distribution of diagnoses, with children from wealthier families having a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with learning difficulties such as dyslexia, while less affluent children are at a disadvantage.

Highlighting The Inequities of SEND Diagnosis

Hancock, who is dyslexic and received his diagnosis after leaving school, drew attention to a report by the London School of Economics. This report demonstrated a significant gap in diagnosis rates between children from the richest and poorest families. Hancock labeled this discrepancy as a ‘silent scandal’ and a form of social injustice that needs to be addressed urgently.

The Accessible Learning Foundation

In response to these issues, Hancock has founded the Accessible Learning Foundation. The foundation aims to enhance the early identification of learning difficulties and promote equality of opportunity in education for all children, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Unjust Allocation of SEND Diagnosis

During his parliamentary speech, Hancock emphasized that the current system leads to an unjust allocation of SEND diagnosis. He highlighted the stark contrast between the diagnosis rates of children from affluent families and those who cannot afford the diagnostic fees. This, he argued, results in an educational landscape marked by social injustice and inequality.