Matt Eyre Takes Helm as Chief Operating Officer at Vue

In a move that signifies Vue's commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth, the company announced the appointment of Matt Eyre as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). The largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, Vue, ushers in a new era of leadership under Eyre, a seasoned veteran with over 35 years of experience in the global cinema industry.

A Distinguished Career in Cinema

Eyre's illustrious journey in the cinema world started at Warner Bros., where he was at the helm of operations across 237 locations in 10 countries for 16 years. His impressive repertoire also includes a stint as co-CEO of Mann Theatres in California. Notably, Eyre spent 19 fruitful years at Cineworld, cementing his position as a key figure in the industry. Before joining Vue, he served as COO at Regal in the US, demonstrating his ability to lead and innovate in a dynamic market.

New Leadership at Vue

The founder and CEO of Vue, Tim Richards, warmly welcomed Eyre's appointment. In his statement, Richards lauded Eyre's operational expertise and industry experience, both of which are integral to Vue's future growth. Echoing his sentiment, Eyre expressed his excitement about his new role at Vue and his eagerness to contribute to the company's evolution.

Vue's Financial Restructuring

This significant leadership change comes on the heels of Vue's successful recapitalization effort. The company has undergone a significant deleveraging and is set to receive a cash injection of £50 million, fortifying its financial position. This move was necessitated by a six-month Hollywood strike that disrupted the release of new films, impacting Vue's business. The recapitalization transaction, backed by unanimous support from lenders and shareholders, is slated for completion later this month.

Richards acknowledged the vote of confidence from lenders and shareholders in Vue's management and the cinema industry. This backing is set to provide a robust foundation for Vue's future endeavors, ensuring its continued success in the ever-evolving world of cinema.