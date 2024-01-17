Maternity Leave More Damaging Than Sexual Misconduct? A Look into the City's Financial Sector

In the bustling heart of the City's financial district, a less-than-appealing facet of its culture is drawing attention. A recent survey conducted among the workforce reveals a worrying perception that maternity leave poses a greater career risk for women than allegations of sexual misconduct do for men. The findings, a stark commentary on the industry's entrenched sexism, were put forth by the House of Commons Treasury Committee, unmasking a deeply disturbing aspect of the sector.

Subtle Misogyny and the 'Old Boys' Club'

The Committee's report was based on discussions with 40 women from over 30 firms in the financial services sector. The women reported a culture steeped in 'widespread' misogyny, with initiatives like the Me-Too movement having little impact. While overt sexism has reportedly reduced, the misogynistic ideology has become more subtle and deeply rooted. The industry's culture was likened to an 'old boys' club', resistant to change and often relying on alcohol-driven networking events, pushing non-drinkers to conform.

Superficial Diversity and Inclusion Efforts

Another alarming indicator of the sector's gender bias lies in its approach to diversity and inclusion. The women criticized these efforts as being merely superficial, with minimal practical effect. This criticism points to a systemic issue within the industry, where tokenistic policies are preferred over substantial change.

Amplified Sexism: Voices from the Top

High-profile women in the industry, including Aviva's Amanda Blanc and fund manager Baroness Morrissey, have also spoken up about the amplified sexism in the financial services sector. They shared disturbing experiences of harassment, adding weight to the survey's findings. Recent scandals involving the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and former hedge fund manager Crispin Odey have further spotlighted the UK's financial sector's gender bias.

In conclusion, the survey's observations underscore the urgent need for the financial sector to address its systemic sexism. Whether it's the perception of maternity leave as a career liability or the normalization of sexual misconduct, the industry needs to instigate serious reform. Only then can it hope to create a truly inclusive and respectful work environment.