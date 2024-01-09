en English
Business

Mateer Jewellery: A New Chapter Begins for Ossett’s Beloved Shop

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Passing the baton of a treasured local business, Joy Carlton, the cherished owner of My Silver Shop in Ossett, has bid adieu to her decade-long journey in the jewellery world. The reins have now been handed over to her 24-year-old daughter, Rose Mateer, and son-in-law Sam Mateer, marking the dawn of a new era for this long-standing shop. Carving out a fresh identity, the store, nestled in the heart of Market Place, Ossett, has been rechristened as Mateer Jewellery.

A Fresh Outlook, A New Journey

Before the grand relaunch on January 9, the young couple undertook a comprehensive renovation of the store. A fresh coat of paint breathed new life into the space, while the addition of sleek new cabinets emphasized their commitment to a clutter-free, focused shopping experience. The revamped store now radiates a modern aura, designed with the intention of highlighting their wide array of jewellery rather than an assortment of gifts.

New Horizons, Unwavering Commitment

Mateer Jewellery, under its new leadership, continues to offer an exquisite selection of women’s jewellery, leather goods, and plush cashmere scarves. However, the couple’s vision extends far beyond the current offerings. They have set their sights on expanding into men’s jewellery, with a long-term goal of providing personalized engravings and piercings. While acknowledging the challenges that come with steering such a business, Sam Mateer expressed an unyielding determination to succeed. His confidence is reinforced by their extensive knowledge of gemstones, birthstones, and precious metals.

A Legacy Continues…

Although Joy Carlton has stepped back from the day-to-day operations, her influence continues to be felt within the four walls of the store. She will remain involved, lending her expertise to the young couple a couple of days per week. In this transition, the business has been refreshed with a new look and a promise of a broader selection and expertise to customers. The story of Mateer Jewellery is just beginning to unfold, but it carries with it the legacy of My Silver Shop and the promise of a sparkling future.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

