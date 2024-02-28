MasterChef's Hannah Gregory Nears £25K Goal for Tacor Taqueria in Bury St Edmunds

Hannah Gregory, a notable former MasterChef contestant, is on the brink of achieving her dream with the imminent opening of Tacor, a taqueria set to revolutionize the culinary scene in west Suffolk. Initiated with a Kickstarter campaign early in February, Gregory's project aims to gather £25,000 to bring Tacor to life behind The Beerhouse in Bury St Edmunds. With the deadline approaching, the campaign has successfully raised £20,329, standing on the precipice of its all-or-nothing goal.

From MasterChef to Taqueria Owner

Gregory's journey from competing in the 2020 series of MasterChef to potentially opening Tacor is a testament to her culinary passion and determination. Her vision for the taqueria was inspired by her travels in Mexico, where she encountered a 'culinary revelation' that sparked an obsession with Mexican cuisine. Gregory's innovative approach to tacos includes flavors like scallops with sweetcorn puree and wild garlic and pheasant tacos, showcasing her commitment to culinary creativity and exploration.

Community Support and Chef Collaborations

The Kickstarter campaign's success reflects not only Gregory's popularity but also the widespread community support for her venture. The campaign's viral social media presence and the backing of local chefs, including Greig Young, Adam Spicer, James Jay, and Rowan Halstead, highlight the collaborative spirit of the culinary community in Bury St Edmunds. These chefs are slated to feature at pop-up events at Tacor, further underscoring the taqueria's commitment to showcasing local talent and diverse flavors.

A Dream Accelerated

What was once a long-term goal for Gregory transformed into an immediate opportunity following a chance meeting with The Beerhouse's owner. This serendipitous encounter expedited her plans, turning a five-year dream into a reality within months. As the Kickstarter campaign nears its conclusion, Gregory stands on the verge of realizing her dream, demonstrating the power of community support, passion, and the right opportunity in bringing culinary dreams to life.

As the final days of the Kickstarter campaign unfold, the anticipation builds for the grand opening of Tacor. Gregory's journey from MasterChef to taqueria owner underscores the evolving culinary landscape in Suffolk and the emergence of new, diverse dining experiences. Tacor represents not just the realization of one chef's dream but also a promising addition to the local food scene, inviting patrons to explore the rich flavors and traditions of Mexican cuisine. With community and culinary innovation at its heart, Tacor is poised to become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts in Bury St Edmunds and beyond.