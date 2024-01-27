Masterchef Prodigy Tom Simmons Expands Ground Bakery Chain in Cardiff

Acclaimed chef Tom Simmons, renowned for being the youngest contestant to reach the quarter-finals of Masterchef: The Professionals in 2011, is spreading his culinary artistry further with the opening of a new Ground café in the vibrant Cardiff suburb of Canton. This latest addition marks the fourth branch of the beloved Ground bakery chain, a testament to its growing popularity and success in the highly competitive food industry.

Expansion Amidst Unfavourable Odds

Ground's expansion comes at a time when several independent food and drink businesses in west Cardiff have been forced to shutter their doors. Despite the challenging circumstances, Simmons and his partner Lois, co-owners of Ground, are not only pushing forward but are actively recruiting for various hospitality roles for the new Canton location. Their resolve underlines their commitment to their team and the community, setting a resounding example for the industry.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Ground is not just a bakery. It is a celebration of tradition, quality, and innovation. Using high-quality organic ingredients and traditional artisan methods, Ground brings to its customers a selection of classic and experimental baked goods, reflecting French culture in its artisanal boulangerie and specialty coffee houses. Their menu is a balance between the familiar and the novel, enticing patrons with their signature Ground favorites while also exciting their palate with new offerings.

A Bright Future for Ground

The new café in Canton brings with it more than just an extension of the brand name. It promises more takeaway options, bigger tables, and more outdoor space for its guests, catering to the evolving needs of the contemporary consumer. Backed by investors such as Welsh rugby international George North, the future of Ground looks promising, as it continues to rise and expand its footprint in the Welsh food scene.