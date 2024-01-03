Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth

A massive recruitment drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants has been launched in Tamworth, signaling a significant demand for these professionals in the education sector. The campaign is aimed at creating a pool of experienced assistants who can work across different levels, including EYFS, Key Stage 1, and Key Stage 2. Aspire People Limited, an Education Agency and Employment Business, is at the helm of this recruitment process, underscoring the importance of safeguarding and promoting pupils’ welfare.

Seeking Qualified Candidates

Level 3 Qualified candidates or those with relevant experience in the curriculum and school environment are particularly sought after. The call extends to those familiar with various areas such as Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Coventry, Warwickshire, Telford, Wrekin, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Worcestershire, Shropshire, and Staffordshire. This extensive search signifies the vast scope of the recruitment drive and the high value placed on experienced Teaching Assistants in the educational landscape.

Roles and Expectations

The roles available are diverse, ranging from Day to Day, Short-Term, and Long-Term positions. These options reflect the dynamic needs of the education sector and the integral role of Teaching Assistants in fulfilling these needs. The recruitees will be expected to provide quality support to both teachers and pupils, manage behavior effectively, conduct small group work, and think on their feet. These responsibilities highlight the multifaceted nature of the Teaching Assistant role and its importance in the school environment.

Benefits and Opportunities

The opportunity presents a myriad of benefits, including flexibility, a chance to work in reputable schools, and attractive pay rates. Salaries for Teaching Assistant positions in the region range from £23,500 to £46,464, reflecting the value of these professionals in the education sector. Successful candidates will have a unique chance to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the children they support, contributing to their educational journey and overall well-being.