en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth

A massive recruitment drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants has been launched in Tamworth, signaling a significant demand for these professionals in the education sector. The campaign is aimed at creating a pool of experienced assistants who can work across different levels, including EYFS, Key Stage 1, and Key Stage 2. Aspire People Limited, an Education Agency and Employment Business, is at the helm of this recruitment process, underscoring the importance of safeguarding and promoting pupils’ welfare.

Seeking Qualified Candidates

Level 3 Qualified candidates or those with relevant experience in the curriculum and school environment are particularly sought after. The call extends to those familiar with various areas such as Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Coventry, Warwickshire, Telford, Wrekin, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Worcestershire, Shropshire, and Staffordshire. This extensive search signifies the vast scope of the recruitment drive and the high value placed on experienced Teaching Assistants in the educational landscape.

Roles and Expectations

The roles available are diverse, ranging from Day to Day, Short-Term, and Long-Term positions. These options reflect the dynamic needs of the education sector and the integral role of Teaching Assistants in fulfilling these needs. The recruitees will be expected to provide quality support to both teachers and pupils, manage behavior effectively, conduct small group work, and think on their feet. These responsibilities highlight the multifaceted nature of the Teaching Assistant role and its importance in the school environment.

Benefits and Opportunities

The opportunity presents a myriad of benefits, including flexibility, a chance to work in reputable schools, and attractive pay rates. Salaries for Teaching Assistant positions in the region range from £23,500 to £46,464, reflecting the value of these professionals in the education sector. Successful candidates will have a unique chance to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the children they support, contributing to their educational journey and overall well-being.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Harvard University’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, tendered her resignation on January 2, 2024, marking a tumultuous end to her brief six-month tenure. The move was precipitated by a dual onslaught of criticism concerning her handling of campus divisions over the Israel-Hamas conflict and allegations of plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral thesis. Plagiarism Allegations and
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Ontario Broadens Permanent Residency Pathways for International Students
6 mins ago
Ontario Broadens Permanent Residency Pathways for International Students
Kilkenny Schools Triumph in National Art Competition
10 mins ago
Kilkenny Schools Triumph in National Art Competition
Aspire People Limited Seeking SEN Teaching Assistants in Tamworth
3 mins ago
Aspire People Limited Seeking SEN Teaching Assistants in Tamworth
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
4 mins ago
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
Dysheka Mathis Facilitates Cultural Exchange, Dale K. Haas Shares Canine Bond, Breezeline Commits to Sustainability
6 mins ago
Dysheka Mathis Facilitates Cultural Exchange, Dale K. Haas Shares Canine Bond, Breezeline Commits to Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
17 seconds
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
56 seconds
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
57 seconds
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
1 min
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
1 min
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
2 mins
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
2 mins
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
2 mins
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
2 mins
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app