Massive Housing Development with Play Areas Planned for Madeley, Excludes GP Surgery

Plans for a substantial new housing estate in Madeley have been revealed, promising the addition of 155 homes along with three children's play areas but omitting a previously considered GP surgery. Lone Star Land Limited and Graham Ward Farms Limited have lodged an outline planning application with Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, targeting a site off Bar Hill for the development. The proposal outlines a diverse mix of one, two, and three-bedroom properties, with a significant portion designated as affordable housing.

Comprehensive Development Vision

The development's blueprint showcases an ambition to create a balanced community, offering 47 affordable homes, which is 5% above the current policy requirement. This aligns with the council's aspirations for the emerging Local Plan. Moreover, the applicants have proposed new pedestrian and cycle routes to ensure high connectivity within the site and the wider Madeley area. Despite initial discussions, the possibility of integrating a new GP surgery within the estate has been definitively set aside.

Community and Connectivity at Core

Key to the development plan is the creation of approximately 3.5ha of public open space, accounting for around 40% of the site. This generous allocation for green spaces underscores a commitment to fostering a community-centric environment. The inclusion of three designated children's play areas further emphasizes this focus. Ongoing discussions with Network Rail aim to enhance the existing footbridge over the railway line to Moss Lane, indicating a proactive approach to improving local infrastructure.

Declined Proposal for New GP Surgery

The notion of incorporating a GP surgery within the new estate was initially suggested by ward councillors and was taken into consideration by the developers. However, after approaching the Madeley Practice with an offer of land for the construction of a new surgery, the practice's partners ultimately declined the proposition. This decision leaves the estate without plans for a new healthcare facility, sparking concerns and discussions among potential residents and the wider community.

The planned development in Madeley represents a significant investment in residential infrastructure, promising enhanced living spaces and community amenities. While the exclusion of a new GP surgery might be seen as a missed opportunity, the focus on connectivity, and public open spaces positions the project as a potentially transformative initiative for the area. As the planning process moves forward, the impact of these decisions on the local community and infrastructure will continue to be a point of significant interest and discussion.