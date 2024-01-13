Massimo Frascella Steps Down as Jaguar Land Rover’s Design Director

Massimo Frascella, the Design Director of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), is presently serving his notice period, following his decision to step down. Frascella’s influence on the modern design language of JLR’s fleet, including the Discovery Sport, New Discovery, New Range Rover Velar, New Range Rover Evoque, and New Defender, is undeniable.

Designing the Future of Mobility

Frascella’s tenure at JLR has been marked by a transformative shift towards an all-electric lineup by 2025. The genesis of this transition can be traced back to his work on the Evoque in 2011. His design leadership has steered the evolution of the new generation of Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports, molding them for a future that is increasingly embracing sustainable mobility.

A Storied Career in Automotive Design

Frascella embarked on his illustrious career in transportation design after graduating in 1997. He lent his design expertise to several high-profile projects at Ford and Kia Motors before joining Land Rover in 2011. His vision and design acumen have left a lasting imprint on the brands he associated with.

A Void in Creative Leadership

Frascella’s departure leaves a significant void in JLR’s design leadership. However, the company’s design stability is assured with Gerry McGovern continuing in his role as Chief Creative Officer. As of now, Frascella’s next professional move remains a subject of speculation.