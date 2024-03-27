Martin Roberts Astonished by 100-Year-Old Finds in Rochester Home on Homes Under The Hammer

On a recent episode of Homes Under The Hammer, presenter Martin Roberts was taken aback when he stepped into a three-bedroom Victorian home in Rochester, Kent, discovering items dating back to as early as 1917. The property, initially guided at £130,000, fetched £192,000 at auction, catching the eye of the new owner, Hyacinth, who saw untapped potential despite the ancient contents. Roberts' excitement was palpable as he stumbled upon a treasure trove of historical items, exclaiming, 'Oh my goodness what have we got here.'

Discovery of Time Capsule Treasures

The home, seemingly untouched for over a century, held within its walls a newspaper from 1917, an old record player, and a 19th-century sewing machine, among other artifacts. This unexpected find turned what was initially perceived as a straightforward renovation project for Hyacinth into a journey of discovery and preservation. The allure of the items was so strong that even Hyacinth, who had no initial plans for the historical pieces, reconsidered after his family's visit. The property's charm and its contents' historical significance captivated not just the new owner but also his young son, who took a particular interest in the piano, subsequently moved to their family home.

Navigating Modernization Challenges

Despite the enchantment of the historical finds, Hyacinth faced the practical challenge of modernizing the home for resale. The most pressing issue was the property's outdoor toilet, an uncommon feature in modern homes, requiring creative thinking to integrate into the home's three large bedrooms. On top of going over budget by approximately £35,000 after the auction purchase, Hyacinth disclosed that builders' quotes for necessary renovations ranged between £40,000 to £50,000. This financial hurdle underscored the delicate balance between preserving historical integrity and meeting contemporary living standards.

Impact and Future Prospects

The episode highlighted the unexpected joys and challenges of renovating historical properties, as seen through the eyes of both Martin Roberts and the new owner, Hyacinth. Roberts' discovery underscored the importance of preserving historical items, suggesting that homes can serve as gateways to the past, offering insights and treasures that transcend mere physical structures. For Hyacinth, the project evolved from a simple flip-and-sell to a meaningful endeavor of restoration and preservation, balancing his vision for the property with the newfound responsibility of honoring its historical essence.