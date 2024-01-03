en English
Business

Martin Lewis Urges Revision and Rebranding of ‘Tax-Free Childcare’ Scheme

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Martin Lewis Urges Revision and Rebranding of ‘Tax-Free Childcare’ Scheme

UK financial expert Martin Lewis has been vocal about a government support scheme that he believes is vastly underutilized due to its misleading name. Dubbed ‘Tax-Free Childcare,’ the program provides a substantial top-up of £2 for every £8 parents pay into an account for childcare costs. This can amount to a hefty sum of up to £500 every three months or £2000 per annum. For children with disabilities, this amount can increase to £4000 yearly.

A Need for a Name Change?

Lewis proposes renaming the scheme to more accurately reflect its purpose. His goal? To encourage more eligible families to avail the savings it offers. The scheme’s eligibility requirements have been a point of confusion for some parents. Notably, if one parent earns over £100,000, neither parent can claim the benefit. Some parents have misinterpreted this rule, believing that if one parent exceeds the income threshold, the other cannot claim, regardless of their income. However, Lewis clarified that this is not the case with this specific program.

Challenges in Navigating the Scheme

Feedback from the public indicates difficulties in navigating the government portal for the scheme and a significant lack of advertising about the benefits it provides. Some citizens suggest scrapping the scheme entirely, favoring an increase in Child Benefit instead. Lewis, however, disagrees. He points out that Child Benefit, which applies to children up to age 19 in full-time education, is less targeted as childcare costs typically concern children under 5.

‘Tax-Free Childcare’ or ‘Help for Childcare’?

The government’s Tax-Free Childcare scheme, as per Lewis’s suggestion, could be renamed to something more indicative of its purpose, like ‘Help for Childcare.’ The goal of the scheme is essentially to offer basic rate tax back on the childcare bill. For every 80p parents contribute to their Tax-Free Childcare account, the state will add 20p. The scheme is open to parents of children until the September after their children turn 11, or until they turn 16 if the child is disabled.

Business United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

