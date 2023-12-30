en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Martin Clunes Raises Alarm Over Survival of Terrestrial TV Drama

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:52 pm EST
Martin Clunes Raises Alarm Over Survival of Terrestrial TV Drama

Martin Clunes, the face of the popular ITV drama, Doc Martin, has issued a stark warning about the future of terrestrial TV drama amidst the booming competition from streaming behemoths like Netflix. At 62, the acclaimed actor drew attention to the financial strain experienced by traditional television stations, underlining the seemingly limitless monetary resources at the disposal of streaming platforms.

Streaming Platforms: The New Gold Rush

Clunes highlighted a recent encounter where a drama he was part of in Wales could only materialize due to an unexpected actors’ strike in the United States. This event freed up production crews, thereby enabling the project to proceed. Without such a fortuitous incident, Clunes suggested the project might have been stalled, a casualty of the higher wages dangled by streaming platforms to lure production talent. The financial muscle of these digital platforms creates a skewing of the industry, with traditional TV stations struggling to keep pace.

The Struggle of Traditional TV Stations

Clunes detailed the intricate financial game traditional TV stations, like ITV, have to play to get dramas off the ground. They often rely on pre-selling content to foreign broadcasters to finance the cost of filming. Moreover, he pointed out that the budgets at ITV’s disposal are significantly dwarfed by those of streaming services, which can invest liberally in their projects. The stark contrast in resources poses a serious threat to the survival and progression of terrestrial TV drama.

Commercialism and Creativity: A Delicate Dance

Despite the uphill battle, Clunes doesn’t view commercialism as an enemy of creativity. He argued that in many ways, it can spark creative efforts. He appreciates the transparency of working for a commercial station, where a program’s success and its potential for continuation are directly tied to its reception among viewers. This, in his view, keeps the creative process focused and authentic.

0
United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit

By BNN Correspondents

Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power

By Wojciech Zylm

Lord Fellowes Advocates for Rote Learning in British Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Novo Nordisk to Launch AI Research Hub in London's Technology District

By BNN Correspondents

Cambridge University College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Culinary Exp ...
@Education · 30 mins
Cambridge University College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Culinary Exp ...
heart comment 0
Cambridge University’s College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Dining Experience

By BNN Correspondents

Cambridge University's College Hires Wine Expert to Enhance Dining Experience
Meghan Markle Unaware of Prince Harry’s Financial Status: A Royal Reality Check

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Meghan Markle Unaware of Prince Harry's Financial Status: A Royal Reality Check
Infernos Nightclub Rehomes Fish Amidst Animal Cruelty Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Infernos Nightclub Rehomes Fish Amidst Animal Cruelty Concerns
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United’s Upcoming Clash

By Salman Khan

Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
2 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
2 mins
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
3 mins
Trump's Presidential Immunity Challenged in Landmark Appeal Case
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
3 mins
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'
Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
4 mins
Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning
Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise
4 mins
Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
4 mins
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
4 mins
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
5 mins
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
19 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app