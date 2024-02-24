Marti Pellow Rekindles Wet Wet Wet Nostalgia with 'Popped In Souled Out' Tour

In a recent appearance that turned heads and warmed hearts on the daytime TV show Lorraine, Marti Pellow, the 58-year-old Scottish singer best known as the former frontman of Wet Wet Wet, not only showcased a remarkably youthful appearance but also stirred the pot of nostalgia with talks of his upcoming tour, 'Popped In Souled Out'. This tour, named after the band's iconic debut album, marks a significant milestone, being 30 years since the release of their hit single 'Love Is All Around', a song that spent an astounding 15 weeks at the top of the UK charts.

Advertisment

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Pellow's journey through the annals of pop music history is not just a personal victory lap but a beacon for fans whose lives were touched by the band's music. Speaking of the tour, which kicks off on March 10 in Dublin, Pellow reminisced about his songwriting days as a teenager and expressed enthusiasm for reconnecting with fans, many of whom have profound personal milestones tied to Wet Wet Wet's music. The tour promises to be a celebration of those memories, with stops in several cities including Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Leeds, Newcastle, London, Bournemouth, and Birmingham. Tickets for the 'Popped In Souled Out' tour are already on sale, offering fans a chance to relive those cherished moments.

Challenges and Triumphs

Advertisment

Despite the band's success in the 1980s and '90s, not everything was smooth sailing for Wet Wet Wet. The group faced several challenges, including disagreements over royalty payments and Pellow's own struggles with substance and alcohol abuse. In 2017, Pellow made the difficult decision to leave Wet Wet Wet, seeking to explore new musical territories as a solo artist. His departure paved the way for Kevin Simm, a former member of Liberty X and winner of The Voice, to step in as the band's new frontman. However, despite these changes and challenges, Pellow looks back on his time with Wet Wet Wet with fondness, cherishing the work they did together and the impact it had on their fans.

Looking Forward

As Marti Pellow prepares to hit the road, his excitement is palpable. The 'Popped In Souled Out' tour is more than just a series of concerts; it's an opportunity for reconnection, reflection, and celebration. Pellow's journey from a teenager dreaming of music stardom to a celebrated artist reflects the power of resilience and the enduring appeal of Wet Wet Wet's music. With special guest Casey McQuillen and performances alongside the Love To Love Orchestra, the tour is set to be a memorable experience, not just for Pellow but for everyone involved.

For fans old and new, Marti Pellow's return to the stage is a reminder of the timeless nature of music and its ability to connect us to our past while pushing us forward into the future. As the 'Popped In Souled Out' tour gets underway, it's clear that the legacy of Wet Wet Wet is alive and well, thanks in no small part to the enduring charm and talent of Marti Pellow.