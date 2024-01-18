en English
Marshalls Revenues Fall 7% Despite Cost-saving Measures; Reflects Broader Industry Downturn

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
In a recent turn of events, Marshalls, a leading block paving company, saw a significant 7% decline in its group revenues, which plummeted to £671 million. This decrease came as a surprise considering the company’s rigorous implementation of cost-saving measures, which were geared to save approximately £11 million annually. The implemented strategies included mothballing factories, reducing shifts, and reorganizing the business structure.

Revenue Declines Across Divisions

The company’s revenue drop was primarily observed in its landscape product revenues, which tumbled by a substantial 18%. The building and roofing divisions of Marshalls also faced a similar fate, with declines of 12% and 9% respectively. Despite the currently challenging circumstances, the company’s management remains optimistic about the potential for long-term market growth and strategic initiatives. These initiatives are expected to enhance profitability when the markets recover.

Future Investment Plans

Marshalls is not stopping at reorganization. The company is reviewing its investment plans and is contemplating land disposals to augment future cash flows. The eagerly anticipated full-year results for the period ending December 31, 2023, will be released on March 18. Marshalls’ struggles are a mirror image of the broader downturn affecting the house-building industry, which is grappling with inflated raw material costs and an all-time low demand for new houses.

Industry Wide Downturn

This downturn is not limited to Marshalls. The UK housebuilder Persimmon has also recorded a noteworthy drop in new home completions and has seen its cash reserves halve in 2023. London’s housing market, a key indicator of the health of the real estate sector, has experienced a 6% decrease in house prices over the year to November. This decline marks the steepest fall in over a decade, clearly highlighting the industry’s current challenges.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

