Married Couple Secures Unanimous Investment from All Dragons in Dragons' Den for Children's Book Company

In a recent episode of the popular TV show, Dragons' Den, viewers were treated to a unique and captivating pitch. Charlene and Simon, a married couple and the brains behind the children's book company, Sooper Books, approached the Dragons with an unusual proposition. They sought a nominal investment of £1 each in exchange for a 1% stake in their flourishing business. The couple delivered their pitch in charming rhyming couplets, sparking the interest of all five Dragons.

Sooper Books: A Lockdown Success Story

Sooper Books gained significant traction during the lockdown period, offering free online children's books and audio stories to keep young minds engaged amid the pandemic. The couple's innovative business model relies on high website traffic and monetization through advertisements. They opted for this approach over a subscription model to maintain a significant presence on Google.

Historic Unanimous Investment

A private discussion among the Dragons followed the couple's pitch, resulting in a unanimous decision to invest. For the first time in the show's history, all Dragons agreed to invest collectively. Each Dragon invested £1 for a 1% stake in Sooper Books, amounting to a total investment of £5 for a 5% stake. This investment marked a historical moment in the show's narrative and a significant validation for the couple's business model.

Controversy Recap: Acu Seeds

The episode also revisited a previous controversy where the show faced backlash for featuring a product, Acu Seeds, claimed to help 'cure' ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis) without sufficient scientific evidence. After a wave of complaints from the ME community and the Advertising Standards Agency, the BBC initially pulled the episode from iPlayer. The episode was later re-uploaded, but with a clarification stating that Acu Seeds are not intended as a cure for any medical condition.