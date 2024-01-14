Marlborough College’s Diversity Drive Gains Traction Amid Royal Speculations

Marlborough College, an exclusive educational institution with a rich legacy, is breaking new ground with its ambitious diversity initiative, the Marlborough Difference Campaign. The campaign aims to raise a whopping £75 million by 2033 to fund 100 transformational bursaries. A move that aligns with the school’s philanthropic roots and its commitment to cultivating an inclusive student body.

A Royal Visit Spurs Enrollment Speculations

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been thrust into the limelight amidst speculations of his potential enrollment at Marlborough College. Fueling the rumors, Prince George and his mother, who is an alumna of the school, were recently spotted on a private visit to the campus.

While the royal family has yet to confirm these speculations, Prince George’s enrollment could be a significant endorsement of the school’s efforts to embrace diversity and widen access to quality education.

The Marlborough Difference Campaign: A Beacon of Diversity and Inclusion

Launched with a noble vision, the Marlborough Difference Campaign has already raised over £20 million, with £1.3 million collected on the inaugural day itself—a record-breaking feat. The campaign aims to provide bright and talented children from various backgrounds, including those from deprived areas and the local community, the opportunity to attend Marlborough College with all costs covered.

Currently, 45 students are recipients of the full bursaries while another 65 enjoy partial bursaries, marking a significant rise from a mere 12 full bursaries four years ago.

Steering the Ship: Louise Moelwyn-Hughes

Leading the charge is Marlborough College’s first-ever female Master, Louise Moelwyn-Hughes. Having benefited from educational opportunities that propelled her from a Belfast council estate to Cambridge University, Moelwyn-Hughes passionately supports the campaign and the college’s efforts to open its doors to deserving students from all walks of life.

The Marlborough Difference Campaign is not just about raising funds—it’s about reshaping the future of education by fostering diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity. In a world often divided by disparities, the campaign is a beacon of hope, changing lives one bursary at a time.