Education

Marlborough College’s Diversity Drive Gains Traction Amid Royal Speculations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Marlborough College’s Diversity Drive Gains Traction Amid Royal Speculations

Marlborough College, an exclusive educational institution with a rich legacy, is breaking new ground with its ambitious diversity initiative, the Marlborough Difference Campaign. The campaign aims to raise a whopping £75 million by 2033 to fund 100 transformational bursaries. A move that aligns with the school’s philanthropic roots and its commitment to cultivating an inclusive student body.

A Royal Visit Spurs Enrollment Speculations

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been thrust into the limelight amidst speculations of his potential enrollment at Marlborough College. Fueling the rumors, Prince George and his mother, who is an alumna of the school, were recently spotted on a private visit to the campus.

While the royal family has yet to confirm these speculations, Prince George’s enrollment could be a significant endorsement of the school’s efforts to embrace diversity and widen access to quality education.

The Marlborough Difference Campaign: A Beacon of Diversity and Inclusion

Launched with a noble vision, the Marlborough Difference Campaign has already raised over £20 million, with £1.3 million collected on the inaugural day itself—a record-breaking feat. The campaign aims to provide bright and talented children from various backgrounds, including those from deprived areas and the local community, the opportunity to attend Marlborough College with all costs covered.

Currently, 45 students are recipients of the full bursaries while another 65 enjoy partial bursaries, marking a significant rise from a mere 12 full bursaries four years ago.

Steering the Ship: Louise Moelwyn-Hughes

Leading the charge is Marlborough College’s first-ever female Master, Louise Moelwyn-Hughes. Having benefited from educational opportunities that propelled her from a Belfast council estate to Cambridge University, Moelwyn-Hughes passionately supports the campaign and the college’s efforts to open its doors to deserving students from all walks of life.

The Marlborough Difference Campaign is not just about raising funds—it’s about reshaping the future of education by fostering diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity. In a world often divided by disparities, the campaign is a beacon of hope, changing lives one bursary at a time.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

