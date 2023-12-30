en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Marks & Spencer’s Remarkable Turnaround: A Testament to Strategic Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:03 pm EST
Marks & Spencer’s Remarkable Turnaround: A Testament to Strategic Change

In the retail world, the renaissance of a giant can be as riveting as its downfall. So it has been with Marks & Spencer (M&S), an erstwhile emblem of Middle England, mired in a period of decline marked by soulless stores, uninspiring apparel, and an evident dip in quality. However, the narrative took a dramatic turn with the advent of Archie Norman as the chairman in 2017.

Resurrecting a Retail Titan

When Norman took the reins, M&S was grappling with a fierce competition from online fashion retailers and high-street powerhouses like Next and Primark. Even its food business—an erstwhile beacon—was floundering. Norman, discerning the urgent need for change, described the company as standing on a ‘burning platform’. He initiated a strategic transformation, a move that, five years down the line, has borne fruit. By 2023, the endeavor to rejuvenate the brand has yielded positive results with both its food and fashion divisions witnessing growth.

Surge Amidst a Slowdown

In the face of retailers’ expectations of double-digit growth, the demand for apparel and lifestyle products in the last quarter of 2023 has been relatively lackluster. Retail sales in October and November of 2023 saw a modest 7% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. The fashion retail sector has been grappling with a demand slowdown since January 2023, primarily owing to inflationary pressures. However, despite these challenges, retailers like M&S and Lifestyle have managed to stay afloat, acknowledging the tepid festive season sales while remaining optimistic about a resurgence in demand in the ensuing months.

From Struggle to Global Ambitions

This rise from the ashes has been so remarkable that M&S’s share price has more than doubled to 273p. The turnaround has been significant enough for Norman to contemplate taking M&S global, indicating a dramatic departure from the company’s previously beleaguered state. As we move forward, the revival tale of M&S serves as a testament to the power of transformative leadership and strategic change, even in the face of an ever-changing and competitive retail landscape.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Billionaire Rebound and Earthshot Summit 2023: A Year of Recovery and Progress

By Quadri Adejumo

NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson

By Salman Khan

TikTok Shop Mall: Revolutionizing Online Shopping in Malaysia

By BNN Correspondents

Pune Petrol Dealers Oppose Rumored Fuel Price Cut, Seek Balanced Approach

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Dining and Shopping: Who's Open and Who's Not? ...
@Business · 22 mins
New Year's Dining and Shopping: Who's Open and Who's Not? ...
heart comment 0
Bobby Kotick’s Exit from Activision Blizzard: An End of an Era Marred by Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bobby Kotick's Exit from Activision Blizzard: An End of an Era Marred by Controversy
L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project’s Corridor-4

By Rafia Tasleem

L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor-4
Waterfront Property for Sale With a Unique Twist: No Overnight Stays

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Waterfront Property for Sale With a Unique Twist: No Overnight Stays
2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World
Latest Headlines
World News
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
13 seconds
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
7 mins
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
9 mins
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
Lamar Jackson's Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP
10 mins
Lamar Jackson's Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
10 mins
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
11 mins
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
12 mins
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
16 mins
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
16 mins
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app