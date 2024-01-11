Marks & Spencer Witnesses Significant Boost in Christmas Sales

The iconic British retail brand, Marks & Spencer (M&S), has reported a substantial increase in sales during the festive season, with a total sales growth of 7.2%, amounting to £3.9 billion in the 13 weeks leading up to December 30. M&S’s performance was buoyed by a 9.9% rise in like-for-like food sales and a 4.8% increase in clothing and homeware sales, surpassing analyst expectations.

Record-Breaking Sales

On December 22, M&S recorded its highest ever single-day food sales, exceeding £90 million. Popular items such as cranberry sauce noted a 17% surge in purchases. Moreover, the retailer sold over 150,000 sequin products during the holiday season, including 23,000 black sparkly jumpers.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Chief Executive Stuart Machin, who assumed the role in May 2022, expressed optimism for 2024, despite recognizing challenges such as economic uncertainty and cost increases. However, M&S’s improved trading performance has led to an uptick in its share price, which will benefit over 9,200 employees through the vesting of the 2020 employee share save scheme, with an expected gain of over £10,000 for a typical participant saving £150 per month.

Transformative Strategy

The company has been undergoing a transformation plan under Machin, which includes price reductions on food products, an enhanced womenswear range with third-party brands, and a store restructuring strategy. This strategy involves the closure of certain stores and the opening of new Simply Food sites, demonstrating a commitment to evolving with the times and meeting consumer needs.