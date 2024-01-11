en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Marks & Spencer Witnesses Significant Boost in Christmas Sales

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Marks & Spencer Witnesses Significant Boost in Christmas Sales

The iconic British retail brand, Marks & Spencer (M&S), has reported a substantial increase in sales during the festive season, with a total sales growth of 7.2%, amounting to £3.9 billion in the 13 weeks leading up to December 30. M&S’s performance was buoyed by a 9.9% rise in like-for-like food sales and a 4.8% increase in clothing and homeware sales, surpassing analyst expectations.

Record-Breaking Sales

On December 22, M&S recorded its highest ever single-day food sales, exceeding £90 million. Popular items such as cranberry sauce noted a 17% surge in purchases. Moreover, the retailer sold over 150,000 sequin products during the holiday season, including 23,000 black sparkly jumpers.

Optimism Amid Challenges

Chief Executive Stuart Machin, who assumed the role in May 2022, expressed optimism for 2024, despite recognizing challenges such as economic uncertainty and cost increases. However, M&S’s improved trading performance has led to an uptick in its share price, which will benefit over 9,200 employees through the vesting of the 2020 employee share save scheme, with an expected gain of over £10,000 for a typical participant saving £150 per month.

Transformative Strategy

The company has been undergoing a transformation plan under Machin, which includes price reductions on food products, an enhanced womenswear range with third-party brands, and a store restructuring strategy. This strategy involves the closure of certain stores and the opening of new Simply Food sites, demonstrating a commitment to evolving with the times and meeting consumer needs.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued an advisory against the brokering of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), hinting at possible violations of domestic regulations concerning virtual assets and the capital markets law. This move unfolds in the wake of the recent sanction by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
3 mins ago
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
Houthi Attacks Propel Over 300% Surge in Shipping Costs Amid Red Sea Disruptions
4 mins ago
Houthi Attacks Propel Over 300% Surge in Shipping Costs Amid Red Sea Disruptions
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
25 seconds ago
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
41 seconds ago
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
1 min ago
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
Latest Headlines
World News
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
2 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
3 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
3 mins
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
4 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
6 mins
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
7 mins
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
7 mins
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
8 mins
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app