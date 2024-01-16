Marks and Spencer's 'Essential' Spring Coat: A TikTok Sensation

Marks and Spencer (M&S), the quintessential British department store, has launched a new 'essential' spring coat that's making waves on TikTok. Known for its high-quality, affordable alternatives to designer items, M&S has once again hit the bullseye with this stylish offering. The coat, a dupe of a designer trench priced over £150, has been touted as a must-have for the season by style influencer Delphi Reid.

The Affordable Trench of Choice

The trench in question is a cropped version, presented in a timeless beige color. It boasts adjustable cuffs, a storm flap, and side pockets, and is crafted from a cotton-rich fabric. This fashion-forward piece is priced at a modest £59, a stark contrast to a similar jacket by Arket retailing for £159.

Beyond the Trench: Other Designer Dupes

But it's not just the trench coat that's turning heads. M&S has also restocked a popular handbag dupe of the Celine Teen Classic. The handbag, available in black, tan, and a two-toned monochromatic style, carries a price tag of £35, compared to the original's staggering £2950 cost.

Complementing the handbag is a wooly scarf dupe for an Acne Studios scarf worth £250, available for the affordable price of £17.50. These pieces are a testament to M&S's commitment to offering its customers high-quality, affordable alternatives to designer items.

A Trend That's Here to Stay

The trend of affordable dupes for designer items is not new, and M&S, with its recent offerings, is well-positioned to capitalize on it. The advent of social media platforms like TikTok has led to the democratization of fashion, with more people seeking stylish, high-quality pieces at affordable prices. M&S, with its finger on the pulse of the trend, continues to deliver on this front, making high-end style accessible to all.