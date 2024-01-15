en English
Military

Market Harborough RAF Air Cadets in Urgent Search for Temporary Home Amid Renovations

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Market Harborough RAF Air Cadets in Urgent Search for Temporary Home Amid Renovations

The 1084 Market Harborough Sqn RAF Air Cadets, a group of approximately 50 cadets and seven staff members, are currently in a race against time to secure a temporary location. The unit’s current premises, nestled behind the leisure center on Northampton Road, are due to be revamped into a modern, open-plan design. Established in this location since 1991, the squadron now faces imminent displacement due to the upcoming renovation that is set to begin at the end of January and is likely to span a period of three to six months.

Renovation for Expansion

The unit’s present building, steeped in over three decades of service, will undergo a transformation aimed at accommodating a larger number of cadets. Training officer Liam Wale mentioned that despite the short-term stress caused by the sudden notice of refurbishment, the overhaul will ultimately benefit the unit significantly. The new design aims to enhance the squadron’s capacity and efficiency, making room for up to 100 cadets over three nights each week.

Growth Spurs Need for Upgrade

The decision to upgrade the premises has been largely influenced by the squadron’s growth over the past year. However, the impending renovations have presented a pressing challenge – finding an interim space that can comfortably host up to 60 people. The ideal location would need to be equipped with a kitchen, an outdoor area for marching, a hall, and additional rooms for various activities.

The Quest for Temporary Quarters

The search for suitable temporary quarters has been intensified by the tight timeframe and budget constraints. As a charity, the organization relies on funds raised by the cadets and their Civilian Committee. Consequently, the urgency to find a location that ticks all the boxes without stretching the budget thin has been heightened. The RAF Air Cadets are now reaching out to the community for support in locating such a facility, hoping to ensure that the squadron’s activities continue unabated during the renovation phase.

Military Society United Kingdom
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

