Mark Wright's Humorous Jealousy Over Michelle Keegan's Potential Bond Girl Role

Mark Wright, the renowned former star of The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), recently sparked laughter during his Heart FM radio show, as he humorously expressed his envy over his wife's speculated association with a coveted Bond role. Michelle Keegan, celebrated for her performances in 'Coronation Street' and Netflix series 'Fool Me Once,' finds herself amid whispers of becoming the next Bond girl; a possibility that both amused and slightly irked Wright, who harbors his own Bond-related dreams.

Humor, Envy and Bond Aspirations

Wright, during his radio show, jestingly addressed the brewing speculations about his wife potentially outshining him in landing a Bond role first. He articulated his own aspirations of being part of a Bond film, and how that dream might be 'shattered' if Keegan secures a role before him. Wright's light-hearted jealousy was, however, tinged with admiration for Keegan's talent and humility, as he lauded her grounded demeanor despite her soaring acting career.

Keegan, Comer and Ronan: The Bond Girl Contenders

Betting experts and fans alike have been betting on who would grace the screen as the female lead in the forthcoming Bond movie. Keegan finds herself in this race alongside acclaimed actresses Jodie Comer and Saoirse Ronan. As of now, Comer holds the position of the current favorite among betting experts. However, Keegan's fan base is throwing its weight behind her, endorsing her as an ideal Bond girl. Some fans have even accentuated her Northern accent as an attractive, unique trait for the character.

Uncertainty Clouds Bond Franchise Casting

Despite the rampant speculation and fan endorsements, the casting decisions for the upcoming Bond movie are shrouded in uncertainty. The franchise has yet to make any official announcements or confirmations, leaving the field wide open for predictions and conjectures. While Keegan's potential as a Bond girl is being widely discussed, the final decision rests with the Bond franchise, and until then, the anticipatory excitement continues to build.