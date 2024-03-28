Marisa Abela Takes on Amy Winehouse Role in 'Back To Black' Biopic, Embraces Intense Singing Training

Marisa Abela's casting as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming 'Back To Black' biopic has made headlines, not just for her acting abilities but for the surprising revelation that she landed the role before her singing skills were verified. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Abela shared insights into the audition process and the extensive training she underwent to embody the late singer authentically.

Advertisment

Unexpected Casting Process

Abela, at 27, admitted to Ross that her ability to sing was not initially questioned during her audition. This revelation underscores the biopic's focus on capturing Winehouse's essence beyond her musical talent. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson alongside Abela emphasized the importance of portraying Winehouse from 'the inside out,' highlighting the dedication to a portrayal that resonates with the singer's artistry and personal struggles.

Transforming Into Amy Winehouse

Advertisment

The actress's commitment to the role involved rigorous vocal training, practicing two hours a day for four months. This preparation was crucial for Abela, who aimed to use her voice as a medium to express Winehouse's art and soul. The process underscores the challenge of representing a well-known figure, balancing physical resemblance with capturing the spirit and humanity behind the public persona.

A Closer Look at Winehouse's Legacy

The biopic, set for release in the UK on April 12 and in the U.S. on May 10, promises a unique glimpse into Winehouse's rise to fame and the creation of 'Back To Black'. The film aims to offer an unfiltered exploration of Winehouse's life, her battles with addiction and mental health, and the profound impact of her music. By telling the story from Winehouse's perspective, the biopic seeks to honor her legacy while providing insights into the complexities of her life and the creation of her iconic album.

With Abela's portrayal, the film not only anticipates to celebrate Winehouse's musical genius but also to spark conversations about the challenges artists face, particularly those dealing with fame, addiction, and mental health. As the release date approaches, audiences are eager to see how 'Back To Black' will pay tribute to Winehouse's extraordinary talent and troubled life, with Abela's performance at the heart of this anticipation.