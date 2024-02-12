Marilyn Boardman: The 74-Year-Old Cosy Crime Author Captivating Readers with The Crumb Mysteries

Meet Marilyn Boardman, the 74-year-old author who has taken the world of cosy crime novels by storm with her series, The Crumb Mysteries. Set in the quaint town of Wetherby, these novels follow the life of Kate Philips, a cafe owner turned amateur detective.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in Life

Marilyn's journey into the world of literature began in her late 50s, inspired by the works of Agatha Christie and M.C. Beaton. Drawing from her surroundings and her keen observation skills, she created the character of Kate Philips, a relatable protagonist who solves murders while managing a local cafe.

The Crumb Mysteries: A Recipe for Success

Advertisment

With three books already published, The Crumb Mysteries have become a favourite among readers who enjoy a good whodunit with a touch of warmth and humour. Marilyn, who prefers writing in cafes, often finds inspiration for her characters through people-watching.

Upcoming Adventures and Spin-Offs

The next instalment in the series, "Murder at Davenport Manor Hotel", is set to feature a murder mystery in Harrogate, with one of the victims being a local character. Additionally, Marilyn has also penned a spin-off book titled "Flossie Investigates", featuring Kate Philips's pet Jack Russell, Flossie.

As we conclude our tale, it's clear that Marilyn Boardman's success story serves as an inspiring reminder that it's never too late to chase your dreams. With her captivating narratives and engaging characters, she continues to delight readers and leave them craving for more. Here's looking forward to many more intriguing mysteries from the world of The Crumb Mysteries and beyond.