Business

Marie Macklin: The Visionary Revitalizing Kilmarnock with £95m HALO Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Marie Macklin: The Visionary Revitalizing Kilmarnock with £95m HALO Development

Marie Macklin, a seasoned businesswoman hailing from Kilmarnock, has risen as the guiding force behind the rejuvenation of her beleaguered hometown. This endeavor was set in motion post the shutdown of the Johnnie Walker bottling plant in the year 2012, a factory that once throbbed with life and industry. Macklin’s ties to the town run deep, having witnessed the gradual decline of its industry in the 70s and 80s. Her journey, marked by a thriving stint in the finance sector and a brush with a severe health crisis, led her back to the heart of Kilmarnock, where she assumed the reins of The Klin Group. This property development venture, initiated by her father, now thrives under her strategic guidance.

The Vision Behind The HALO Development

Steering The Klin Group, Macklin has unveiled an ambitious £95 million HALO development project. This plan, crafted with an eye on the future, encompasses the construction of 210 novel homes, a skatepark, a wave surf leisure centre, and a vertical farm. The HALO development represents a beacon of hope for the town, following the successful commencement of the HALO Digital Cyber and Innovation Park initiative in 2019.

Award-winning Leadership and Ambitious Expansion Plans

In recognition of her substantial contributions to the economic regeneration and entrepreneurship in Scotland, Macklin was decorated with a CBE. However, her ambitions stretch beyond the borders of her hometown. Macklin aspires to export the HALO project across the UK and globally, a testament to her unwavering commitment to revitalization and growth.

From The Klin Group to the HALO Project: A Journey of Transformation

Macklin’s tenure at The Klin Group has been marked by strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives. Her first significant deal brought the inaugural Morrisons supermarket to Scottish soil. Following the closure of the Johnnie Walker bottling plant, Macklin, with her sharp negotiation skills, secured the site from Diageo for a nominal £1, paving the way for the HALO Digital Cyber and Innovation Park project. The successful completion of the first phase has set the stage for the commencement of the second phase, scheduled for the coming year.

In the story of Kilmarnock’s revival, Marie Macklin’s name shines as a beacon of ambition, perseverance, and visionary leadership. Her drive to foster economic regeneration marks a new chapter in the town’s history, promising a brighter future for its residents.

Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

