Marian Nicholls: A Life Dedicated to Education, Golf, and Community Service

Marian Nicholls, a cherished figure in the realm of education and golf, has passed away due to age-related frailty on January 8, 2024. A resident of Holme Manor, Marian was a beacon of perseverance and dedication throughout her life.

A Legacy in Education

Born to Wilf and Alice Duerden in Haslingden, Marian Nicholls dedicated her professional life to nurturing young minds in Bacup’s Fearns High School. Starting her career in the late 1960s, she became an influential figure among her peers and students. Her passion for domestic science made her a well-loved teacher, inspiring countless students to appreciate the art and science of homemaking.

Love for Golf and Community Service

Marian’s devotion to the game of golf began in 1970 when she joined the Rossendale Golf Club. Her contributions to the club were immense, serving as a lady captain in 1983 and later as the lady president. Her prowess in the sport was highlighted when she won the lady captain’s competition in 1997.

Outside the golf course, Marian’s contributions to her community were equally noteworthy. She worked with adults with mental disabilities at the Enwood training centre and volunteered at Rossendale Hospice, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to service.

Personal Life and Legacy

Marian Nicholls was a lifelong resident of Townsend Fold and remained married to her beloved husband Fred Nicholls since 1956. The couple enjoyed golfing holidays, walks in the Lake District and Scotland, and were known for hosting memorable dinner parties. Marian’s talent in the kitchen was renowned, particularly her exquisite seafood dishes.

She is survived by her two sons, Stephen and Andrew, their wives, her grandchildren, Chris and Oli, and her great-granddaughter Ivy. Marian Nicholls leaves behind a legacy of dedication to education, a deep love for golf, and a lasting impact on her community.