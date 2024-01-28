Margate Sinkhole Triggers Urgent Closure of Church Road

A sudden sinkhole appearance has triggered the immediate closure of Church Road in Margate. The sinkhole, as reported by local resident Liz Alana, materialized seemingly overnight, initially beginning as a minuscule hole by a wall on Friday afternoon. The hole, in a matter of hours, expanded dramatically, necessitating immediate action.

Immediate Response to the Sinkhole

Upon becoming aware of the growing sinkhole, local authorities were quick to react. Police officials cordoned off St Peter’s Footpath/ Church Street, where the sinkhole had emerged, to prevent any potential accidents. Additionally, workmen were urgently called upon to locate the owners of parked cars in the vicinity, instructing them to relocate their vehicles to facilitate the impending repair work.

Precautionary Road Closure

Kent County Council confirmed the road closure, stressing that the decision was purely precautionary. The top priority for the council is to ensure public safety, which, given the unpredictable nature of sinkholes, necessitates such measures. The council is also working closely with Southern Water workers, who were summoned to the site to carry out 'urgent maintenance.'

Southern Water's Investigation

Southern Water, meanwhile, is conducting comprehensive investigations to assess the situation further. The company is tasked with determining the cause of the sinkhole, as well as devising a plan for its repair. However, the timeline for the road's reopening remains uncertain at this point, given the complex nature of sinkhole repairs and pending the results of Southern Water's investigations.