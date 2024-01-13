en English
Travel & Tourism

Marella Cruises: An All-Inclusive Experience with a British Charm

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
Marella Cruises: An All-Inclusive Experience with a British Charm

Marella Cruises, a subsidiary of the renowned TUI Holidays brand, provides an all-encompassing cruising experience with a unique British charm. Initially established in 1995 as Thomson Cruises, it underwent a rebranding in 2017 to become the Marella we know today. The cruise line boasts a fleet of five ships, each celebrated for their exceptional service, delectable cuisine, and vibrant entertainment.

Destinations and Fleet

Contrary to most British cruise lines, Marella Cruises does not operate from UK ports. Instead, it has chosen to focus on exotic destinations such as the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Red Sea, and Florida. The cruise line offers comprehensive flight-inclusive packages that include traditional extras such as gratuities and drinks.

Although the ships in Marella’s fleet are generally older and have previously served other cruise lines, they have been meticulously refurbished to incorporate contemporary features like balcony hammocks. The crews aboard these ships have earned an outstanding reputation for their exceptional service.

Expansion and Offerings

In 2023, Marella expanded its horizons to the US, offering new itineraries from Port Canaveral. The same year also marked the return of the line’s Asia cruises, with departures from Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Oman.

Marella’s innovative cruise and stay programme is integrated with over 200 TUI hotels. This feature caters to a diverse range of guests, including UK guests, first-time cruisers, families, older couples, and solo travelers.

Onboard Experience

The onboard experience on Marella Cruises is designed to be relaxing and enjoyable. Activities, entertainment, and dining options are carefully curated to cater to British tastes. This includes the availability of tea-making facilities in cabins, stocked with Yorkshire tea, and traditional British dishes like roast dinners and curries.

Technology has not been overlooked in the Marella experience. The onboard app ‘Navigate’ and internet connectivity provided through Starlink ensure guests remain connected during their journey.

The latest addition to the fleet, the Marella Voyager, introduced new dining concepts and a large spa, reinforcing the line’s commitment to providing a comfortable and enjoyable cruise experience.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

