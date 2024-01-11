en English
Business

Marden Parish Council Strongly Opposes S&A Soft Fruits’ Polytunnel Expansion Plan

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Marden Parish Council Strongly Opposes S&A Soft Fruits’ Polytunnel Expansion Plan

In the heart of Herefordshire, a conflict is brewing over the expansion plans of a local fruit company, S&A Soft Fruits. The company, headquartered in Marden, has proposed the addition of 9.5 hectares of polytunnels at Drakeley Farm, a move aimed at bolstering its strawberry production. However, this plan has been met with staunch resistance from the Marden Parish Council.

Contention Over Expansion

The council has not taken the proposal lightly, voicing 30 concerns that encompass a broad spectrum of issues. The objections range from increased traffic and noise to light pollution and environmental degradation due to the farm’s operations. The council maintains that the expansion would be excessive and would further change the parish, which has already been significantly affected.

Planning Officer’s Recommendation

Despite the objections from the Parish Council, Rebecca Jenman, Herefordshire Council’s planning officer, has recommended the plan for approval. The proposal would be deliberated by the county council planning committee on January 17. In a twist of events, the company had previously withdrawn a larger proposal for a 13.5-hectare expansion after nearly 100 objections were raised.

Regulatory Bodies & Public Response

Interestingly, regulatory bodies such as Welsh Water and Natural England have not raised objections to the current proposal, creating a stark contrast with the stand of the Parish Council. The public response has also been mixed, with 22 individual letters of objection lodged against the expansion. It remains to be seen how this saga will unfold and what implications it will have on the future of strawberry production in Herefordshire, and indeed the UK.

Business United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

