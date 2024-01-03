Marden Flood Crisis: A Village Underwater

Under the seemingly endless Herefordshire skies, a village fights an escalating battle against the elements. Marden, a quaint village near Hereford, finds itself in the throes of worsening flood conditions. The recent surge of heavy rainfall has led to severe and prolonged flooding, with roads being closed and accessibility severely limited. The situation has disrupted the lives of locals and has left a sense of frustration and disbelief in its wake.

Residents Bear the Brunt

The face of this crisis is Janet Hewlett, a Marden resident for 25 years, who has had to bear the brunt of the flooding. Every winter, the area around her property becomes a quagmire, rendering her home’s septic tank system unusable. This situation prevents her from using essential facilities such as her toilet and washing machine for extended periods, sometimes up to a month. At 75 years old, Hewlett has had to rely on the generosity of her neighbors for laundry services and resort to the less-than-ideal solution of renting a portable toilet.

Community’s Cry for Help

The plight of Hewlett and other locals like Sara Lewis is a stark reminder of the human cost of these floods. The Environment Agency (EA) has issued warnings about the expected flooding of roads, properties, and farmland. However, the residents of Marden are still waiting for effective solutions. The Herefordshire Council has been approached, but the community awaits a response.

Seeking a Solution

In the face of adversity, there’s a glimmer of hope. The Herefordshire and Gloucestershire Canal Trust plans to address the issue by building a community basin in Aylestone Park. It aims to help mitigate the flooding issues, offering some relief to the beleaguered residents. As Marden continues to face the wrath of the elements, the community remains hopeful that a solution to their ordeal will be implemented soon.