March 2024 FSA Board Meeting in Leeds: Open to Public, Chaired by Professor Susan Jebb

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has announced the publication of agenda and papers for its forthcoming Board meeting in March 2024. Set to take place in Leeds, this event marks a significant occasion, offering a unique opportunity for public engagement with the agency's decision-making processes. Chaired by Professor Susan Jebb, the meeting promises to address key issues affecting food standards and safety in the UK.

Event Details and Registration

Slated for Wednesday 20 March at 9.00am, the FSA Board meeting will convene in Leeds, welcoming members of the public to attend in person. Recognizing the importance of accessibility and inclusivity, the FSA has also made provisions for virtual attendance. Interested parties are encouraged to register online to watch the live broadcast of the meeting. This initiative underscores the FSA's commitment to transparency and public participation in its governance.

Agenda Highlights and Public Interaction

The meeting's agenda is comprehensive, covering a spectrum of topics critical to food safety and standards. While the specifics of the agenda items remain under wraps until the meeting, the published papers suggest a wide-ranging discussion that could influence future FSA policies. Additionally, the Board meeting will feature an interactive segment where the public can submit questions. This engagement process not only enhances the meeting's democratic value but also ensures that public concerns are addressed, fostering a two-way dialogue between the FSA and its stakeholders.

For those looking to voice their questions or concerns, the FSA has outlined a clear procedure. Questions must be related to the agenda items and submitted via an online form by 5pm on Monday 18 March. This structured approach ensures that the board can prepare comprehensive responses, enhancing the quality of the discussion. It's a testament to the FSA's dedication to considering public input in its deliberations.