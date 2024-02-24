Marathon for a Cause: Couple's Run to Fuel Brain Tumor Research After Unusual Diagnosis

Imagine hearing a symphony with no musicians in sight, a concert for one that never ends. For Emma Bond, a 33-year-old woman from Newton-le-Willows, this bewildering experience wasn't a figment of imagination but a dire warning sign of an underlying grade two glioma, a type of brain tumor. Diagnosed in June 2019 after initial symptoms were dismissed as stress, Emma's journey from perplexing auditory seizures to a life-altering diagnosis underscores the complexities of brain tumors and the urgent need for research funding.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Symptoms

Emma's ordeal began with an uncanny symptom: hearing music that wasn't playing. What might have seemed like a peculiar nuisance was actually an auditory seizure, a manifestation of a grade two glioma pressing on her brain's auditory cortex. Despite the initial misdiagnosis as stress-related, Emma's condition was finally recognized, leading to urgent surgery at The Walton Centre and a rigorous treatment regimen including six weeks of radiotherapy and a year of chemotherapy at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral. Through resilience and medical intervention, including surgery that excised 95% of the tumor, Emma's condition has stabilized, allowing her to marry her partner, Edd, in July 2021, and continue with a semblance of normalcy, albeit with ongoing medication and regular MRI scans.

Running for a Cure

Advertisment

In response to Emma's battle and the broader struggle faced by many with brain tumors, her husband Edd and brother Jack are lacing up their running shoes for the TCS London Marathon. Their participation is not just a test of endurance but a heartfelt effort to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, a charity advocating for the critical need for more government funding and research to uncover a cure. This personal campaign highlights the stark reality that brain tumor research is significantly underfunded, despite the devastating impact these conditions have on patients and their families.

A Call to Action

The marathon effort by Emma's family is a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges in diagnosing, treating, and ultimately curing brain tumors. Brain Tumour Research emphasizes the dire need for increased research funding to improve treatment options and survival rates. Emma's story, from the unusual onset of symptoms to the life-changing diagnosis and beyond, serves as a rallying cry for support, awareness, and action in the fight against brain tumors. It's a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of community support in facing health crises.

The journey of Emma Bond and her family underscores the urgent need for awareness and funding to advance brain tumor research. As Emma continues her fight, her story and the marathon run by her loved ones stand as beacons of hope, advocating for a future where brain tumors are no longer a daunting diagnosis but a condition with a cure well within reach.